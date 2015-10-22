Burglars steal 42 guns from Shooting Sports, Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office says

Wednesday, June 13 2018 2:37 AM EDT2018-06-13 06:37:15 GMT
Thursday, June 14 2018 11:42 AM EDT2018-06-14 15:42:47 GMT
(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...
FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.
Tuesday, June 12 2018 3:58 AM EDT2018-06-12 07:58:53 GMT
Wednesday, June 13 2018 2:21 AM EDT2018-06-13 06:21:05 GMT
(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Sentosa Island, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Singapore.
President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."
President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."
TAMPA - There's a giant hole in the wall, and Hillsborough County Sheriff's deputies say burglars stole 42 guns from a gun shop overnight Wednesday.
Officers are investigating the burglary at Shooting Sports at 7811 N Dale Mabry Hwy.
Deputies say it appears that either a sledge hammer or power tools were used to make that hole in the cement block wall.
All the stolen guns were handguns.
Surveillance video shows three people, wearing hooded sweatshirts and bandanas, enter the building and swipe guns from the glass containers before fleeing. The entire burglary appears to have taken about 60 seconds.
Hillsborough County Sheriff's deputies sent deputies to other area gun shops, including Shooters World (116 E Fletcher Ave) and Florida Firearms Academy (13317 W Hillsborough Ave), to check to make sure there weren't other break-ins, and alerted Tampa Police to monitor gun shops in Tampa.
Copyright 2015 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.