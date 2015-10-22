NTSB releases preliminary report on plane crash that killed 2 people in central Palm Beach County

Wednesday, June 13 2018 2:37 AM EDT2018-06-13 06:37:15 GMT
Thursday, June 14 2018 11:42 AM EDT2018-06-14 15:42:47 GMT
(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...
FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.
Tuesday, June 12 2018 3:58 AM EDT2018-06-12 07:58:53 GMT
Wednesday, June 13 2018 2:21 AM EDT2018-06-13 06:21:05 GMT
(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Sentosa Island, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Singapore.
President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."
President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."
The National Transportation Safety Board has released its preliminary report on a plane crash that killed two people in Central Palm Beach County on October 13th.
The Piper PA-28-180 plummeted into a mobile home killing pilot Dan Shalloway and Banny Galicia, who was asleep inside the residence.
A witness saw the aircraft flying overhead and watched it make an "S"-turn and then a steep right 180-degree turn before the crash, according to the report. The witness then saw smoke and fire where the airplane went down, the report stated.
An investigator noted that a fire after impact consumed the plane and that no readable cockpit instruments were recovered.
The plane’s most recent annual inspection was May 25, 2015.
Copyright 2015 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.