Loxahatchee brush fire 100 percent contained

Loxahatchee brush fire 100 percent contained

picture by PBC FIRE RESCUE picture by PBC FIRE RESCUE

UPDATE:

Officials say the fire is 100 percent contained.

Crews from Division of Forestry and Palm Beach County Fire Rescue are currently working on extinguishing hot spots near the fire break cut by Forestry. 

There are currently no threats to any structures or animals. Fire rescue is starting to demobilize at this time.

Evacuated residents are also being allowed back into their homes.

EARLIER STORY:

Two homes and four horses have been evacuated due to a brush fire off the 2600 block of F Road in Loxahatchee.

According to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue, crews are battling a multi-acre fire.

Fire Rescue is being assisted by Forestry crews and are trying to contain the fire between F and E roads.

“We’re also providing defensive tactics on that may or may not be affected by the fire depending on the wind shift,” said Palm Beach County Fire Rescue Captain Albert Borroto, RN, EMT-P. 

No roads have been closed in the area.

This story will be updated when more information is available.

