Atlanta police say smelly marijuana plants lead to driver's arrest

(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...
FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.
(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Sentosa Island, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Singapore.
President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."
(CNN) -- Police officers in Atlanta apparently followed their nose to make a marijuana arrest earlier this week.
The officers were driving on a neighborhood street on Monday, when they "smelled a strong odor of raw marijuana coming from a vehicle traveling next to them," according to the City of Atlanta Police Department Facebook page.
The APD statement says the officers followed the car and, after several attempts to elude them, the driver pulled over.
Inside the car, police said they found three large marijuana plants -- one of which was said to be over six feet tall. The plants reportedly weighed about three pounds.
Authorities say Thomas Edwin Deaton was arrested and charged with marijuana possession and attempting to flee a police officer. He has since been released on bond from the Fulton County Jail.