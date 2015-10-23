Friends celebrate Corey Jones's memory at rally

IHOP's Twitter bio was changed to "Burgers so burgerin’ good, we changed our name to IHOb. For burgers." And the burger chains started making fun of them.

IHOP's Twitter bio was changed to "Burgers so burgerin’ good, we changed our name to IHOb. For burgers." And the burger chains started making fun of them.

Wendy's, Whataburger pile on insults for IHOP's 'IHOb' name change

Wendy's, Whataburger pile on insults for IHOP's 'IHOb' name change

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters Kudlow was in good condition and "doing well."

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters Kudlow was in good condition and "doing well."

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). Inn this June 6, 2018, photo, Senior White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow speaks during a briefing at the White House in Washington.

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). Inn this June 6, 2018, photo, Senior White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow speaks during a briefing at the White House in Washington.

President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Sentosa Island, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Singapore.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Sentosa Island, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Singapore.

Trump sees 'new future' for North Korea, but path unclear

Trump sees 'new future' for North Korea, but path unclear

FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.

FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.

(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...

(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...

Biscayne Park Police Chief Raimundo Atesiano, as well as officers Charlie Dayoub and Raul Fernandez, were indicted by federal officials for "conspiracy to violate civil rights under color of law."

Biscayne Park Police Chief Raimundo Atesiano, as well as officers Charlie Dayoub and Raul Fernandez, were indicted by federal officials for "conspiracy to violate civil rights under color of law."

Ex-law enforcement officials allegedly arrested a teen for a crime he didn't commit in order to keep a perfect record for burglary cases. (Source: Raycom Media, file)

Ex-law enforcement officials allegedly arrested a teen for a crime he didn't commit in order to keep a perfect record for burglary cases. (Source: Raycom Media, file)

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla.-- Nearly 200 people turned out Thursday morning at the Palm Beach Gardens Police Department to support a peaceful rally for Corey Jones.

Of the hundreds of supporters who showed up, many knew Corey and wanted to celebrate his memory.

They were chanting, singing and rallying for justice for Jones.

Among the crowd, his band mates.

"I'm feeling for the first time in a few days, I'm feeling this is really a wonderful reflection of Corey's character," said Boris Simenov.

Boris was one of the last people to see Corey alive.

They had just wrapped up a gig in Jupiter when Corey left to head home Sunday morning when was shot and killed.

"It struck way to close to home this time," he said.

They're holding Corey closer to their hearts these days. Even bringing the last thing he touched, his drumsticks, to today's rally.

"Some of the skins from his drums and some of the drum sticks were there. Some of us took a piece of Corey home that day," said Simenov.

His memorabilia, they plan to cherish forever.

"I'm gonna hold on to them and keep them in a special place. They're very important to me," said Simenov. "And I try to find the most beat up, dented ones I could where he really put his heart and soul into them and they mean a lot to me."

The Bamboo Room is hosting a benefit concert tonight.

Future Prezidents, one of the local bands Jones drummed in, was scheduled to perform as part of a reggae night. Without Jones, the show will go on with the other acts, including Roots Shakedown, with all proceeds going to Jones' family.



The benefit will begin at 6:30 p.m.



Copyright 2015 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed