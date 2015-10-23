Jellyfish closer to shores

IHOP's Twitter bio was changed to "Burgers so burgerin’ good, we changed our name to IHOb. For burgers." And the burger chains started making fun of them.

IHOP's Twitter bio was changed to "Burgers so burgerin’ good, we changed our name to IHOb. For burgers." And the burger chains started making fun of them.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters Kudlow was in good condition and "doing well."

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters Kudlow was in good condition and "doing well."

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). Inn this June 6, 2018, photo, Senior White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow speaks during a briefing at the White House in Washington.

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). Inn this June 6, 2018, photo, Senior White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow speaks during a briefing at the White House in Washington.

President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.

FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.

(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...

(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...

Biscayne Park Police Chief Raimundo Atesiano, as well as officers Charlie Dayoub and Raul Fernandez, were indicted by federal officials for "conspiracy to violate civil rights under color of law."

Biscayne Park Police Chief Raimundo Atesiano, as well as officers Charlie Dayoub and Raul Fernandez, were indicted by federal officials for "conspiracy to violate civil rights under color of law."

Ex-law enforcement officials allegedly arrested a teen for a crime he didn't commit in order to keep a perfect record for burglary cases. (Source: Raycom Media, file)

Ex-law enforcement officials allegedly arrested a teen for a crime he didn't commit in order to keep a perfect record for burglary cases. (Source: Raycom Media, file)

DELRAY BEACH, Fla.- - There's a growing number of jellyfish along our shorelines.

Some local beachgoers were cautious on Delray Beach. "You have to always be looking around," said Victoria Gebhard, of Boca Raton. "Is there a jellyfish here, there?"

Staying mostly on the sand.

"It's rough when you come to the beach, relax, enjoy yourself, then you gotta worry about jellyfish," said Victoria's father, Keith Gebhard.

Right now, jellyfish are hanging out on South Florida's shores. There are a lot of them. And with them, comes red caution flags.

"Same thing as if you ate a peanut and were allergic," explained jellyfish scientist Evan Orellana, the director of education at the Sandoway House. "it can cause a short of breath. It can cause erratic heartbeat, paralysis."

They're called moon jellies and they have what look like a four leaf clover in the middle of them. Some can grow to as big as a basketball.

We're seeing more of them because of warmer waters, algae blooms from runoff and the windy conditions.

"As they're going north with the Gulf Stream current, the waves are pushing them in so they're going to congregate more on shore," explained Orellana.

And touching them can be painful. A Palm Beach surfer sent pictures of welts on his arms and stomach. Rashes can last up to two weeks.

Experts say if you're stung, remove any tentacles immediately. If you can't get to a drugstore, home remedies include dabbing the area with white distilled vinegar or smearing mustard on the rash.

There have also been reports of large clusters of jellyfish in the lagoon between Harbor Branch Channel and the Fort Pierce Inlet.

Copyright 2015 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.