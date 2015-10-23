Robert Pettis: Police say Florida woman escapes after being held captive for 6 days

Wednesday, June 13 2018 2:37 AM EDT2018-06-13 06:37:15 GMT
(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...
FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.
(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Sentosa Island, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Singapore.
President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) -- Authorities say a 25-year-old Florida woman was held captive and abused in a beachside apartment for days until she finally escaped and drove herself to a police station.
Police arrested 28-year-old Robert Pettis on Wednesday after they say he forced the woman to drive him to a liquor store. An arrest report says the woman sped away as fast as she could when Pettis got out of the car.
The Daytona Beach News-Journal reports the ordeal began Oct. 15 when Pettis punched her in the eye and she tried to call 911.
He broke all electronics in the home and sexually assaulted her over the next six days. The attacks occurred with her 4-year-old son in the home.
Pettis faces multiple charges including sexual assault, false imprisonment and child abuse. It's unclear whether he's obtained a lawyer.
