Ohio first-graders ask city leaders for longer trick-or-treat hours

IHOP's Twitter bio was changed to "Burgers so burgerin’ good, we changed our name to IHOb. For burgers." And the burger chains started making fun of them.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters Kudlow was in good condition and "doing well."

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). Inn this June 6, 2018, photo, Senior White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow speaks during a briefing at the White House in Washington.

President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.

(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...

Biscayne Park Police Chief Raimundo Atesiano, as well as officers Charlie Dayoub and Raul Fernandez, were indicted by federal officials for "conspiracy to violate civil rights under color of law."

Ex-law enforcement officials allegedly arrested a teen for a crime he didn't commit in order to keep a perfect record for burglary cases. (Source: Raycom Media, file)

Through the streets of Middleburg Heights, Ohio they marched carrying signs, demanding action from City Hall while chanting of all things, "we want candy."

Understandable when one considers the priorities of the average first grader. The students from Big Creek Elementary School marched from their school to City Hall to ask Mayor Gary Starr to extend trick-or-treating this year on Halloween from 6-8 p.m. to 6-8:30 p.m.

The students presented the mayor with their list of arguments for the one time extension primarily because Halloween falls on a Saturday this year so they don't need to get up early for school the next day.

One student even made the argument that longer trick-or-treating hours are actually healthier.

"We'd get more exercise," he said.

In the end Mayor Starr left it up to a vote of the students who overwhelmingly approved the change, which the mayor quickly signed into law.

"This is democracy and you exercised your First Amendment free speech rights to redress a grievance, to change a law, to change a rule and extend it 30 minutes," Starr told the kids.

The vote prompted one of the 6 year olds to shout out, "this is the best day of my life."

Copyright 2015 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.