Build-A-Bear recalls Starbrights Dragon stuffed animals

Wednesday, June 13 2018 2:37 AM EDT2018-06-13 06:37:15 GMT
Thursday, June 14 2018 11:42 AM EDT2018-06-14 15:42:47 GMT
(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...
FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.
Tuesday, June 12 2018 3:58 AM EDT2018-06-12 07:58:53 GMT
Wednesday, June 13 2018 2:21 AM EDT2018-06-13 06:21:05 GMT
(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Sentosa Island, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Singapore.
President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."
President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."
(NBC NEWSCHANNEL) A choking hazard has prompted Build-A-Bear to recall more than 34-thousand stuffed animals sold in the U.S. and Canada.
The recall covers the Starbrights Dragon in a blue furry fabric with silver satin tummy, feet pads, wings and horn.
The satin seam can open, allowing the stuffing material inside to be exposed and posing a choking hazard to young children.
No injuries have been reported.
Consumers can return the stuffed animal to any Build-A-Bear workshop store to receive a coupon for any Build-A-Bear stuffed animal.
About 33,600 of the recalled stuffed animals were sold in the U.S. An additional 1,000 were sold in Canada. Build-A-Bear can be reached toll-free at 866-236-5638 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT on Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT on Sunday.
Copyright 2015 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.