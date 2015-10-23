A drug drop at the Indian River County Jail leads to the arrest of a woman, sheriff says

(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...

An Indian River County woman has posted bond after being arrested for trying to smuggle drugs into the Indian River County Jail.



Detectives say Quanessa Footman talked to an inmate in a jail video call about how to sneak drugs into the jail.



Correctional officers heard her plan to drop more than 6 ounces of marijuana, cigarettes and a lighter into a trash can in the visitation area.



They set up a hidden camera above that trash can, caught the drug drop and arrested her.



Indian River County Sheriff Deryl Loar says they listen to nearly 30,000 jail calls each year to prevent problems like this.



"This person could be trading that contraband for something, obviously utilizing that contraband, certainly we do not want a lighter inside our facility. That could create even other problems," the sheriff said.



The sheriff says a trustee- or a low level inmate who cleans the bathrooms- was likely going to pick up the drugs and sneak them in the jail.



That inmate only had three weeks left on his sentence.



He's also facing charges punishable up to five years in prison.

