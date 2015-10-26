Ex-band director gets 5+ years in ID theft case

Wednesday, June 13 2018 2:37 AM EDT2018-06-13 06:37:15 GMT
Thursday, June 14 2018 11:42 AM EDT2018-06-14 15:42:47 GMT
(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...
FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.
Tuesday, June 12 2018 3:58 AM EDT2018-06-12 07:58:53 GMT
Wednesday, June 13 2018 2:21 AM EDT2018-06-13 06:21:05 GMT
(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Sentosa Island, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Singapore.
President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."
President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A former school band director has been sentenced to 5 years and 1 month in federal prison for participating in an identity theft tax fraud scheme involving former Broward County students and others.
A federal judge sentenced 27-year-old Delvis Demaine Rogers on Friday. He must also pay restitution to the government of more than $129,000. He pleaded guilty in August to identity theft and other charges.
Court documents show Rogers had thousands of stolen personal identities in his Hollywood apartment when authorities conducted a search in January 2014.
Rogers admitted in his plea to filing hundreds of fraudulent income tax returns using the identities.
Rogers was band director at an Opa-Locka school when investigators searched his apartment. Before that he was an assistant band director at a Plantation high school.
Copyright 2015 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.