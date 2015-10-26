FBI joins Corey Jones investigation in Palm Beach Gardens

Wednesday, June 13 2018 2:37 AM EDT2018-06-13 06:37:15 GMT
Thursday, June 14 2018 11:42 AM EDT2018-06-14 15:42:47 GMT
(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...
FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.
Tuesday, June 12 2018 3:58 AM EDT2018-06-12 07:58:53 GMT
Wednesday, June 13 2018 2:21 AM EDT2018-06-13 06:21:05 GMT
(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Sentosa Island, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Singapore.
President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."
President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. -- One day after Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw announced the FBI was joining the investigation into the shooting death of Corey Jones, a group of FBI investigators joined PBSO personnel at the site where Jones was fatally shot by Palm Beach Gardens undercover police officer Nouman Raja.
The sheriff's office released this statement late Friday afternoon:
In an effort to provide the family of Corey Jones and the Community with a thorough and accurate investigation, I have requested the assistance of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, FBI, to join in the investigation and they have agreed to do so. I welcome their expertise and believe that this will ensure the highest level of scrutiny and impartiality.
There have been many lessons learned from the tragic events that have occurred across the United States and there is nothing more important, now, than a comprehensive investigation process so we can ensure justice is served.
Copyright 2015 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.