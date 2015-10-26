Fla. bear attacks man on eve of controversial hunt

Wednesday, June 13 2018 2:37 AM EDT2018-06-13 06:37:15 GMT
(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...
FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.
(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Sentosa Island, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Singapore.
President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."
EASTPOINT, Fla. -- Wildlife officials are investigating after a bear attacked a man outside an Eastpoint, Florida motel.
Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation officials say Charles Griffin was walking near the Sportsman’s Lodge Motel and Marina on Friday night when he encountered a bear. He was released after being treated for nonlife-threatening injuries. Wildlife officials are conducting trapping efforts.
The attack comes on the eve of the state’s first bear hunt in more than 20 years.
Officials have sold more than 3,200 permits for today’s controversial hunt. The season ends after a week, or as soon as the cap of 320 kills is reached.
Protests are planned around the state. Activists said the state should instead focus on trash management and curbing the smell of food in garbage.
Wildlife officials say the black bear population had grown to 3,500 – up from a few hundred in the 1970s – and presents a safety problem.
