5 dead, 1 missing after whale tour boat sinks off British Columbia

IHOP's Twitter bio was changed to "Burgers so burgerin’ good, we changed our name to IHOb. For burgers." And the burger chains started making fun of them.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters Kudlow was in good condition and "doing well."

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). Inn this June 6, 2018, photo, Senior White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow speaks during a briefing at the White House in Washington.

President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.

(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...

Biscayne Park Police Chief Raimundo Atesiano, as well as officers Charlie Dayoub and Raul Fernandez, were indicted by federal officials for "conspiracy to violate civil rights under color of law."

Ex-law enforcement officials allegedly arrested a teen for a crime he didn't commit in order to keep a perfect record for burglary cases. (Source: Raycom Media, file)

(CNN) -- Five people died after a whale watching tour boat carrying 27 people sank off the coast of Tofino, British Columbia, on Sunday, rescue coordinators said. One person was missing.

Twenty-one people have been rescued, said the Joint Rescue Coodination Centre.

Search and rescue efforts were wrapped up late Sunday.

Far from shore

The boat was a whale-watching vessel named the MV Leviathan II, the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation said.

A witness told CBC the boat sank far enough from shore that it could not be seen.

"You could see the smaller boats going back and forth to try and help bring people back to shore," Rami Touffaha told CBC. "The waters weren't choppy so I don't see what could have caused the boat to sink, but you never know in these waters unfortunately," he said.

Another tour operator, John Forde, was on a boat excursion with tourists, when he heard the news, CBC reported. He set course for the Leviathan II and arrived as the boat was nearly submerged.

"It was quite close to the rocks and you could still see part of the vessel above water," he said.

'A tragic day'

The Leviathan II is owned by Jamie's Whaling Station & Adventure Centres, the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre said.

The boat is a 65-foot cruiser, Jamie's said on its website. It has three viewing decks -- one upper and one lower and one in the back of the boat. It seats 46 passengers comfortably, the website said.

Jamie's also offers other boating outings to watch bears or bath in hot springs.

The company expressed sorrow over the tragedy in a statement on its website.

"It has been a tragic day. Our entire team is heartbroken over this incident and our hearts go out to the families, friends and loved ones of everyone involved. We are doing everything we can to assist our passengers and staff through this difficult time," Jamie Bray said.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada will investigate the sinking, it said.

