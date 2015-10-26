3 people injured in Port St. Lucie domestic-related shooting

IHOP's Twitter bio was changed to "Burgers so burgerin’ good, we changed our name to IHOb. For burgers." And the burger chains started making fun of them.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters Kudlow was in good condition and "doing well."

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). Inn this June 6, 2018, photo, Senior White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow speaks during a briefing at the White House in Washington.

President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.

(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...

Biscayne Park Police Chief Raimundo Atesiano, as well as officers Charlie Dayoub and Raul Fernandez, were indicted by federal officials for "conspiracy to violate civil rights under color of law."

Ex-law enforcement officials allegedly arrested a teen for a crime he didn't commit in order to keep a perfect record for burglary cases. (Source: Raycom Media, file)

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - Police in Port St. Lucie are investigating a domestic incident that resulted in three people being shot Monday morning.

The shooting happened just before 8 a.m. on 5800 Northwest Hann Dr.

The gunman, identified as Aundra Allen, 32, was living in Miami while his wife, Anika Allen, 27, had been staying at her parents' house in Port St. Lucie.

Port St. Lucie police spokesman Sgt. Frank Sabol said the estranged husband drove to St. Lucie County and shot his wife and mother-in-law.

Police said Allen first came across his mother-in-law, Sheron Thomas, 55, in her front yard, shooting her in the chest area, upper abdomen, and left forearm. She is expected to recover, police said.

Thomas ran to a neighbor's house for help and called police. Police said Aundra Allen then broke inside the parents' house and shot Anika Allen in the back. She is also expected to recover, police said.

When police arrived, they found Aundra Allen behind the house with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. He is currently on life support.

Two small children, ages 2-years-old and 4-days-old, were found inside the house. The children's aunt, who has also been staying at the parents' house, is taking care of the children.

