Toys R Us releases 2015 holiday book

IHOP's Twitter bio was changed to "Burgers so burgerin’ good, we changed our name to IHOb. For burgers." And the burger chains started making fun of them.

President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...

Biscayne Park Police Chief Raimundo Atesiano, as well as officers Charlie Dayoub and Raul Fernandez, were indicted by federal officials for "conspiracy to violate civil rights under color of law."

Toys R Us has taken the traditional holiday toy book and launched it into the digital age.



The 96-page holiday toy book not only features hundreds of the holiday season’s hottest toys, but also an interactive game kids can play, as well as a contest for parents to win either a $2,000 Toys R Us gift card or a 5-day Beaches Resort vacation.

Toys R Us is the latest major retailer to release its holiday toy shopping guide. Amazon and Kmart got out of the starting gate for the holiday shopping season.





Parents can download the free Geoffrey Shuffle app to a iPhone or iPad for the kids to play the “find the Geoffrey” game. Through the app’s “augmented reality” technology, kids can take a smartphone or tablet and use it with the holiday toy book to find Geoffrey the giraffe among all the toys within the it.



In addition to the interactive game for kids, parents can use the app to enter Geoffrey’s Awesome Christmas Sweepstakes for a chance to win a variety of prizes, including:

Grand prize: $2,000 Toys R U gift card OR a 5-day Beaches Resort Luxury Including family vacation in the Caribbean.

Daily prize: $100 Toys R Us gift card.

Also tucked among the holiday toy book pages are money saving coupons. They range from $5 off qualifying items (such as Crayola and Beedos) all the way up to $50 off for an iPad. Shoppers can also earn a $10 Toys R Us gift card to use in December if they purchase $75 worth of toys in November.



Kids will also find a handy letter to Santa among the holiday toy book’s pages, to make creating that all-important list even easier.



The stars of the show, though, are the toys featured among the nearly 100 color catalog pages. Some of this year’s biggest deals include:

Select video games priced at 2 for $20 (all “R” Super Buy designated).

Save $10 on any Disney Infinity starter pack and any Disney Infinity figure.

Save $50 off either a 12-volt Care Bears or Marvel Spider Man dune buggy.

Save $20 on VTech Go! Go! Smart Wheels. Ultimate RC Raceway.

Shoppers can have their purchases shipped to their home (which is free for purchases more than $19}, order items online and then go to the store to pick it up for free or simply go to the store for a traditional shopping trip.

Toys R Us continues its Price Match Guarantee this holiday season, meaning anyone who can bring in a competitor’s printed ad with the lower price and the store will match it.



The Toys R Us Holiday Book prices and promotions go into effect on Nov. 1 and run through Nov. 21.

