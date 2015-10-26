Lawsuit seeks 3rd option besides male, female on US passport

Wednesday, June 13 2018 2:37 AM EDT2018-06-13 06:37:15 GMT
Thursday, June 14 2018 11:42 AM EDT2018-06-14 15:42:47 GMT
(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...
FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.
Tuesday, June 12 2018 3:58 AM EDT2018-06-12 07:58:53 GMT
Wednesday, June 13 2018 2:21 AM EDT2018-06-13 06:21:05 GMT
(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Sentosa Island, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Singapore.
President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."
President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."
DENVER (AP) -- A Colorado resident denied a passport for refusing to check either male or female on the application form has sued the federal government to push for a third option.
Lambda Legal announced the lawsuit Monday, saying it wants the United States to join countries like Australia, New Zealand and Nepal that allow people to have their sex marked as "x" or "other" rather than male or female.
The organization filed the lawsuit against Secretary of State John Kerry on behalf of Dana Zzyym (Zimm) in Denver federal court. It claims that the current practice of requiring people to choose between male and female is discriminatory and asks people like Zzyym, who was born with ambiguous sex characteristics, to lie.
The State Department said it wouldn't comment on pending litigation.