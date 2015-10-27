Florida man says he trashed parking lot after breaking up with girlfriend, deputies say

IHOP's Twitter bio was changed to "Burgers so burgerin’ good, we changed our name to IHOb. For burgers." And the burger chains started making fun of them.

IHOP's Twitter bio was changed to "Burgers so burgerin’ good, we changed our name to IHOb. For burgers." And the burger chains started making fun of them.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters Kudlow was in good condition and "doing well."

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters Kudlow was in good condition and "doing well."

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). Inn this June 6, 2018, photo, Senior White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow speaks during a briefing at the White House in Washington.

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). Inn this June 6, 2018, photo, Senior White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow speaks during a briefing at the White House in Washington.

President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.

FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.

(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...

(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...

Biscayne Park Police Chief Raimundo Atesiano, as well as officers Charlie Dayoub and Raul Fernandez, were indicted by federal officials for "conspiracy to violate civil rights under color of law."

Biscayne Park Police Chief Raimundo Atesiano, as well as officers Charlie Dayoub and Raul Fernandez, were indicted by federal officials for "conspiracy to violate civil rights under color of law."

Ex-law enforcement officials allegedly arrested a teen for a crime he didn't commit in order to keep a perfect record for burglary cases. (Source: Raycom Media, file)

Ex-law enforcement officials allegedly arrested a teen for a crime he didn't commit in order to keep a perfect record for burglary cases. (Source: Raycom Media, file)

NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. -- Deputies arrested a Lee County man Saturday who said he went on a drug-fueled rampage in a Big Lots parking lot after breaking up with his girlfriend.

27-year-old Jason Perez is facing a charge of Disorderly Intoxication.

According to the Lee County Sheriff's Office, a deputy was called to the parking lot at the corner of North Cleveland Avenue and Pondella Road around 11 p-m Saturday, to a report of a man throwing garbage cans in the parking lot.

Arriving deputies located a man later identified as Perez pushing shopping carts into the lot and dumping a number of garbage cans. The man began to leave the scene on foot, staggering through traffic on Pondella and causing drivers to swerve.

Once deputies finally made contact with Perez, he began rambling "in a heavy slur about how he has done a number of drugs, just broke up with his girlfriend, and is extremely angry," according to an arrest report.

Perez reportedly smelled heavily of alcohol, and needed the help of the police cruiser to stand.

He apologized to deputies for knocking about 20 shopping carts over, saying "I'm sorry, I was pissed and pushed the carts over."

He also continued rambling to deputies about cooking meth and doing a number of illegal drugs.

Perez was transported to the Lee County Jail without incident.

Copyright 2015 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.