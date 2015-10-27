Boca Raton couple pushing for more signs after hit and run crash near traffic circle

IHOP's Twitter bio was changed to "Burgers so burgerin’ good, we changed our name to IHOb. For burgers." And the burger chains started making fun of them.

Wendy's, Whataburger pile on insults for IHOP's 'IHOb' name change

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters Kudlow was in good condition and "doing well."

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). Inn this June 6, 2018, photo, Senior White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow speaks during a briefing at the White House in Washington.

President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Sentosa Island, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Singapore.

Trump sees 'new future' for North Korea, but path unclear

FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.

(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...

Biscayne Park Police Chief Raimundo Atesiano, as well as officers Charlie Dayoub and Raul Fernandez, were indicted by federal officials for "conspiracy to violate civil rights under color of law."

Ex-law enforcement officials allegedly arrested a teen for a crime he didn't commit in order to keep a perfect record for burglary cases. (Source: Raycom Media, file)

BOCA RATON, Fla. - A Boca Raton couple is hoping you can help find a driver who crashed into their house and car.

The hit and run took place early Sunday morning.



Ivo Marrachinho keeps playing out different scenarios.

"Who knows, we could have been in the sheer moment of walking into our house and we would have been hit," Marrachinho says.

No one was hit in the crash. Marrachinho says a white Dodge Charger swiped a traffic circle before crashing into his wife's parked car and then their house.

The impact pushed his wife's car about 20 feet. The crash broke the couple's garage door and left shattered glass all over the driveway.

Neighbors told Marrachinho the driver was in his 20s and was speeding down SW 12th Avenue before the crash.

The man drove away before witnesses could get to him. Marrachinho hopes police find him soon.

"Here you have an opportunity to catch someone before they kill somebody. I think they should make a little bit of an effort to try and catch this guy, make sure this doesn't happen again," he points out.

Boca Raton police say they are investigating.

Meanwhile, Marrachinho is pushing for more signs warning drivers about the traffic circle at SW 12th Avenue and SW 13th Street to prevent a crash in the future.

"There are always people walking, jogging, riding bicycles here, especially moms with their children and babies," Marrachinho explains.

If you have information on this crash, call Boca Raton police at 561-338-1238

