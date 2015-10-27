Rally for Corey Jones in Riviera Beach - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Rally for Corey Jones in Riviera Beach

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. - Monday night community members packed the Hilltop Baptist Church in Riviera Beach for a rally for Corey Jones.

The message went beyond justice. These community leaders were asking for change, specifically when it comes to the investigation into Corey Jones' death and the tools police officers should have.

Mayor Thomas Masters of Riviera Beach passed around a petition for attendees to sign. The petition will go to D.C. officials requesting dash cameras for all law enforcement and, even more specifically, body cameras for all Palm Beach County officers and deputies.

Hundreds of people gathered to pray for peace and justice at tonight's rally. Among them, boxing promoter Don King. Several local elected officials also showed their support tonight, representing West Palm Beach, Mangonia Park and Palm Beach Gardens.

"I wasn't there. I don't know what happened. The one thing I do know, reading everything about this one gentleman, he should have never been taken from us," said Palm Beach Gardens Councilman Joseph Russo, who got a standing ovation from many people in the crowd.

At the end of the event, folks stepped up to donate money to Jones' family.

Don King donated $10,000 dollars to the' family. Overall, they raised more than $13,000.

