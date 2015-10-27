Palm Beach Gardens councilman 'sickened' by Corey Jones shooting

IHOP's Twitter bio was changed to "Burgers so burgerin’ good, we changed our name to IHOb. For burgers." And the burger chains started making fun of them.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters Kudlow was in good condition and "doing well."

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). Inn this June 6, 2018, photo, Senior White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow speaks during a briefing at the White House in Washington.

President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.

(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...

Biscayne Park Police Chief Raimundo Atesiano, as well as officers Charlie Dayoub and Raul Fernandez, were indicted by federal officials for "conspiracy to violate civil rights under color of law."

Ex-law enforcement officials allegedly arrested a teen for a crime he didn't commit in order to keep a perfect record for burglary cases. (Source: Raycom Media, file)

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. - This is not the way Palm Beach Gardens Councilman Joseph Russo thought he would end his 27th year on the city council.

"This just sickens me. This poor young man lost his life and no one can understand why," Russo said.

Russo says he received a text message from the city manager the morning of the shooting of Corey Jones.

Vice Mayor David Levy got the same text message.

"It has been a tragedy. I think we need to recognize it as a tragedy. I feel bad both for the family and for the officer," Vice Mayor Levy said.

Palm Beach Gardens became the center of a national debate about what happened to Corey Jones.

Jones was shot by unmarked, out of uniform Palm Beach Gardens Police Officer Nouman Raja.

"I like the fact that the FBI is in on this investigation. The more eyes we have on it, the better chance we have a fair and honest investigation," Levy said.

Councilman Russo says he hopes the investigation takes days...not weeks or months.

"This was a sad thing to have this poor young man's life taken away. But as bad as that is, it would be 100 thousand times worse if we do nothing to change it. We need to see if we could prevent it," Russo said.

Russo said he wants to wait until the investigation is finished before he decides what sort of changes need to be made.

He said he would attend a rally in Riviera Beach on Monday night to show his support for the family of Corey Jones.

"I want to make sure an African American can come to our city and they are not afraid to be welcomed into our city," Russo said.

Both Russo and Levy said they hope the Corey Jones shooting does not leave a permanent scar on a city they say they've worked hard to promote over the years.

The Palm Beach Gardens mayor was not available for comment because the vice mayor says he is out of the state on vacation.

