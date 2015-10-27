7-year-old Palm Beach Gardens boy gets a magical wish and super cute costume

IHOP's Twitter bio was changed to "Burgers so burgerin’ good, we changed our name to IHOb. For burgers." And the burger chains started making fun of them.

IHOP's Twitter bio was changed to "Burgers so burgerin’ good, we changed our name to IHOb. For burgers." And the burger chains started making fun of them.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters Kudlow was in good condition and "doing well."

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters Kudlow was in good condition and "doing well."

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). Inn this June 6, 2018, photo, Senior White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow speaks during a briefing at the White House in Washington.

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). Inn this June 6, 2018, photo, Senior White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow speaks during a briefing at the White House in Washington.

President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.

FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.

(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...

(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...

Biscayne Park Police Chief Raimundo Atesiano, as well as officers Charlie Dayoub and Raul Fernandez, were indicted by federal officials for "conspiracy to violate civil rights under color of law."

Biscayne Park Police Chief Raimundo Atesiano, as well as officers Charlie Dayoub and Raul Fernandez, were indicted by federal officials for "conspiracy to violate civil rights under color of law."

Ex-law enforcement officials allegedly arrested a teen for a crime he didn't commit in order to keep a perfect record for burglary cases. (Source: Raycom Media, file)

Ex-law enforcement officials allegedly arrested a teen for a crime he didn't commit in order to keep a perfect record for burglary cases. (Source: Raycom Media, file)

Mason Proefrock is a real trooper.

The 7-year-old Palm Beach Gardens boy has a severe form of epilepsy called Lennox-Gastaut syndrome.

According to the Epilepsy Foundation, LGS makes up only between two to five percent of all childhood epilepsies and can continue throughout adolescence and into adult years. The cause of the disorder is unknown in one out of four children, the Foundation says.

Here’s Mason at school on his ‘Kid Walk’:

Proefrock’s mom, Tricia, says Mason began having seizures when he was just six months old and has multiple seizure types, which are difficult to treat.

“At one point he was having an average of 30-40 seizures per day," Proefrock says. Due to the syndrome, Mason is unable to walk or talk and is cognitively impaired as well as legally blind.

But that sure doesn’t stop him from enjoying a good laugh. Here’s a video his mom recently posted to Facebook:

For Thanksgiving, Mason is being granted his wish of spending an entire week at the ’Give Kids The World Village’ resort in Orlando through the Make-A-Wish Foundation. The wish even includes a genie pass to Disney parks as well as Universal Studios and Sea World.

“So it just seemed fitting,” Proefrock says, “for Mason to be Aladdin for Halloween!”

Such a cool kid of course needed a super cool costume to match so Mason’s mom made him an Aladdin to fit perfectly over his wheelchair for Halloween.

Proefrock says she plans on donating his costume to the resort since they celebrate Halloween every single week for kids with life-threatening illnesses.

Keep on smiling, Mason, and have fun at Disney! That costume looks too cute on you!

Copyright 2015 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.