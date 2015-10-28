Deputy fired, reinstated weeks before he shot man who deputies say stabbed 2 people & charged at him

IHOP's Twitter bio was changed to "Burgers so burgerin’ good, we changed our name to IHOb. For burgers." And the burger chains started making fun of them.

IHOP's Twitter bio was changed to "Burgers so burgerin’ good, we changed our name to IHOb. For burgers." And the burger chains started making fun of them.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters Kudlow was in good condition and "doing well."

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters Kudlow was in good condition and "doing well."

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). Inn this June 6, 2018, photo, Senior White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow speaks during a briefing at the White House in Washington.

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). Inn this June 6, 2018, photo, Senior White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow speaks during a briefing at the White House in Washington.

President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.

FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.

(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...

(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...

Biscayne Park Police Chief Raimundo Atesiano, as well as officers Charlie Dayoub and Raul Fernandez, were indicted by federal officials for "conspiracy to violate civil rights under color of law."

Biscayne Park Police Chief Raimundo Atesiano, as well as officers Charlie Dayoub and Raul Fernandez, were indicted by federal officials for "conspiracy to violate civil rights under color of law."

Ex-law enforcement officials allegedly arrested a teen for a crime he didn't commit in order to keep a perfect record for burglary cases. (Source: Raycom Media, file)

Ex-law enforcement officials allegedly arrested a teen for a crime he didn't commit in order to keep a perfect record for burglary cases. (Source: Raycom Media, file)

A Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office deputy who shot and killed a man wielding a machete earlier this month was fired and reinstated just weeks before pulling the trigger for the first time in his career.

Deputy John Ross was fired from the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office in May of this year after he was arrested for domestic battery. The decision was appealed by the police union and Ross returned to work in August, just weeks before he shot and killed a man who deputies say stabbed two people and charged at the deputy.

The Sheriff's Office says Deputy John Ross arrived at a home on Mercury Street in West Palm Beach on October 7th and found Mauro Londono dead and his wife Claudia Morales stabbed several times.

Deputies say 46-year-old Amado Lago was pacing in the driveway with a machete. Investigators says Amago ignored police orders to drop the weapon, raised the machete and charged forcing Deputy Ross to shoot and kill him.

As we searched Ross' personnel file and internal affairs reports from his 14 years with PBSO we found at least a dozen use of force reports all of which were deemed justified in the course of an arrest.

We also found dozens of citizens and administrative complaints. At least eight of which were substantiated leading to multiple suspensions.

In September of 2014, according to an Internal Affairs document, "it is alleged that Deputy Sheriff Ross committed domestic battery against his current fiance and mother of his children."

On May 21st of this year a one line email found in his personnel file reads "Deputy John Ross was terminated reference IA case 14-038."

The Palm Beach County police union says Deputy Ross' fiance ended up dropping the domestic battery charges. Deputy Ross returned to work for the sheriff's office August 14th just 7 weeks before pulling the trigger for the first time in his career. The shooting is still under investigation.

Copyright 2015 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.