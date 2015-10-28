Submerged boat near St. Lucie Inlet could take days to remove from water

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. -- Local and state investigators stayed on the scene Tuesday night where a cargo ship hit bottom near the St. Lucie Inlet Monday.



Florida Fish and Wildlife Officers made sure other boaters did not hit the cargo ship, though it has been moved from the navigational channel.



Environmentalists are still waiting to see what impact leaking diesel fuel and debris from the ship may have on the river.



Indian River Keeper Marty Baum says a drop of fuel can make an impact. But, he also says diesel fuel dissipates quickly, and floats rather than sinks, making it easier to contain.



Officials with the U.S Coast Guard said there was roughly 2,000 gallons of diesel fuel on the ship. Tuesday night, they predicted less than 100 gallons leaked into the river.



The fuel is being contained by booms.



The Martin County Sheriff's Office is working to deem the boat derelict so that it can legally be removed from the waterway by the county.



That, along with cleanup, could take days.



Investigators said the boat was headed to Haiti for a mission trip, stocked with food, clothing and other aid items.



Fisherman Alex Robinson said he is used to seeing boats stranded near the inlet.



"Coming out here, you see every size ship run the rocks over there," Robinson said.



The Coast Guard says the boat hit bottom. Initially, it was believed that it could re-float, but when high tide came in, it did not float again. The Coast Guard says water instead came onboard and caused the boat to submerge.



The Martin County Sheriff's Office spent Tuesday night looking for debris from the boat. Deputies during their regular marine patrols will be keeping an eye out for any other debris floating in the river.



A spokesperson with the U.S Coast Guard said Tuesday night they had not identified the owner of the boat.

Once that person is identified, they could be fined and obligated to pay the county back for any costs associated with removing the boat from the water and cleanup.

