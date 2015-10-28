Family remembers loved ones killed in crash - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Family remembers loved ones killed in crash

Family and friends gathered Tuesday to celebrate what would have been a loved one's birthday.

Hershie Le Hobbs Junior and two others died in a car crash off Highway 27 in May.

Family members say Hobbs, his cousin and a friend were returning from a nightclub on a Friday night. On Sunday morning, FHP discovered tire marks and damage to a guardrail near Palm Beach and Broward County line.

The preliminary report says the car going northbound went into the median and veered off the road for an unknown reason.

Hobbs family says they believe someone caused the the crash and want answers.

"That's what hurts to know that people know what happened and nobody won't say nothing and he treated everybody fair,  nobody no different."

The emotional gathering ended with a balloon release and a promise to find answers as to what happened to the three young man.

