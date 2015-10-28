Family remembers loved ones killed in crash

Wednesday, June 13 2018 2:37 AM EDT2018-06-13 06:37:15 GMT
Thursday, June 14 2018 11:42 AM EDT2018-06-14 15:42:47 GMT
(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...
FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.
Tuesday, June 12 2018 3:58 AM EDT2018-06-12 07:58:53 GMT
Wednesday, June 13 2018 2:21 AM EDT2018-06-13 06:21:05 GMT
(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Sentosa Island, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Singapore.
President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."
Family and friends gathered Tuesday to celebrate what would have been a loved one's birthday.
Hershie Le Hobbs Junior and two others died in a car crash off Highway 27 in May.
Family members say Hobbs, his cousin and a friend were returning from a nightclub on a Friday night. On Sunday morning, FHP discovered tire marks and damage to a guardrail near Palm Beach and Broward County line.
The preliminary report says the car going northbound went into the median and veered off the road for an unknown reason.
Hobbs family says they believe someone caused the the crash and want answers.
"That's what hurts to know that people know what happened and nobody won't say nothing and he treated everybody fair, nobody no different."
The emotional gathering ended with a balloon release and a promise to find answers as to what happened to the three young man.
