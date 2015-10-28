Taylor Gammel: Sleepwalking Colorado teen found 9 miles from hom - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Taylor Gammel: Sleepwalking Colorado teen found 9 miles from home

PICTURE BY KUSA VIA NBC NEWS CHANNEL PICTURE BY KUSA VIA NBC NEWS CHANNEL

  • Fox 29 Daily HeadlinesMore>>

  • Ex-chief, officers allegedly framed teen for burglaries in FL

    Ex-chief, officers allegedly framed teen for burglaries in FL

    Thursday, June 14 2018 1:46 PM EDT2018-06-14 17:46:03 GMT
    Thursday, June 14 2018 1:46 PM EDT2018-06-14 17:46:03 GMT
    Ex-law enforcement officials allegedly arrested a teen for a crime he didn't commit in order to keep a perfect record for burglary cases. (Source: Raycom Media, file)Ex-law enforcement officials allegedly arrested a teen for a crime he didn't commit in order to keep a perfect record for burglary cases. (Source: Raycom Media, file)

    Biscayne Park Police Chief Raimundo Atesiano, as well as officers Charlie Dayoub and Raul Fernandez, were indicted by federal officials for "conspiracy to violate civil rights under color of law."

    More >>

    Biscayne Park Police Chief Raimundo Atesiano, as well as officers Charlie Dayoub and Raul Fernandez, were indicted by federal officials for "conspiracy to violate civil rights under color of law."

    More >>

  • North American trio beats Morocco to host 2026 World Cup

    North American trio beats Morocco to host 2026 World Cup

    Wednesday, June 13 2018 2:37 AM EDT2018-06-13 06:37:15 GMT
    Thursday, June 14 2018 11:42 AM EDT2018-06-14 15:42:47 GMT
    (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...

    FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.

    More >>

    FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.

    More >>

  • Trump sees 'new future' for North Korea, but path unclear

    Trump sees 'new future' for North Korea, but path unclear

    Tuesday, June 12 2018 3:58 AM EDT2018-06-12 07:58:53 GMT
    Wednesday, June 13 2018 2:21 AM EDT2018-06-13 06:21:05 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Sentosa Island, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Singapore.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Sentosa Island, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Singapore.

    President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

    More >>

    President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula." 

    More >>
    •   

ARVADA, Colo. - (KUSA/NBC) A Colorado teen is back home a day after she somehow managed to travel 9 miles while sleepwalking.

Sometime in the middle of the night, Taylor Gammel left her home in Arvada, Colo., and ended up 9 miles away -- wearing only sweatpants and a t-shirt.

"She did not have shoes. No phone, no money, no purse, no anything. She got up and walked out of the house,” said Mark Techmeyer of the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office

The sheriff's office received a call around 6:15 a.m. Tuesday from the girl's father, who said his daughter wasn't in her bed and has a history of sleepwalking. 

Law enforcement brought in a bloodhound to track her scent and followed it for three miles to a 7-Eleven store, but that's where the track went cold.

"People can do some pretty scary dangerous things sleepwalking, and they're kind of only partially aware of what's going on," said psychologist Dr. Max Wachtel.

Wachtel said when people sleepwalk, their eyes are open and they are in a dream state. A witness told deputies they believed they saw Taylor at a bus stop but didn't know if she got on.

"She has no recollection of being on a bus, and she had no money on her," said Mark Techmeyer with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office

Three hours after she was reported missing, her cousins found her asleep on their couch in the nearby town of Westminster, Colo. She was safe but she doesn't remember how she traveled so far while sleepwalking.

Experts say it is best not to wake up a sleepwalker, but to instead gently guide the person back to bed.

If a sleepwalker is suddenly awakened, the person could get scared and become violent.

Courtesy: NBC News Channel via KUSA-TV

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.