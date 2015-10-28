Rare bonneted bat subject of University of Florida research study

Wednesday, June 13 2018 2:37 AM EDT2018-06-13 06:37:15 GMT
(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...
FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.
(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Sentosa Island, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Singapore.
President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The rare Florida bonneted bat is the subject of a University of Florida research study aimed at discovering more about the habits of the elusive animal.
Wildlife ecology and conservation professors Holly Ober and Robert McCleery are leading several studies of the bat, listed as federally endangered since 2013. The bat is found only in southern Florida, but the professors say little is known about their geographic distribution and favored habitats.
Three natural roost sites have been documented since 2014, in Avon Park Air Force Range, Big Cypress National Preserve and Babcock Webb Wildlife Management Area in Charlotte County.
The Florida bonneted bat is the state's largest, with a wing span of 20 inches. It gets its name from ears that point forward over its eyes.
