Palm Beach Co. State Attorney Dave Aronberg speaks at Corey Jones rally; no special prosecutor

IHOP's Twitter bio was changed to "Burgers so burgerin’ good, we changed our name to IHOb. For burgers." And the burger chains started making fun of them.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters Kudlow was in good condition and "doing well."

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). Inn this June 6, 2018, photo, Senior White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow speaks during a briefing at the White House in Washington.

President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.

(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...

Biscayne Park Police Chief Raimundo Atesiano, as well as officers Charlie Dayoub and Raul Fernandez, were indicted by federal officials for "conspiracy to violate civil rights under color of law."

Ex-law enforcement officials allegedly arrested a teen for a crime he didn't commit in order to keep a perfect record for burglary cases. (Source: Raycom Media, file)

Palm Beach County State Attorney Dave Aronberg was among a number of speakers who addressed a crowd at a rally for Corey Jones in West Palm Beach Wednesday afternoon.

He told FOX 29's Brian Entin he won't call a special prosecutor, but said three independent agencies are investigating the death.

Aronberg's answer to Entin was in response to a request for a special prosecutor by retired Palm Beach County Judge Edward Rodgers.

Breaking : state attorney Dave Aronberg says he will NOT be calling in a special prosecutor for #CoreyJones @WPTV — Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) October 28, 2015

Aronberg read the following statement to the crowd:

The tragic death of Corey Jones is currently being investigated by three independent agencies: The State Attorney’s Office, the Palm Beach County’s Sheriff’s Office (PBSO) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). The State Attorney’s Office has been in continued communication and cooperation with the other investigating agencies, including the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE). Approximately an hour after the shooting, the Palm Beach Gardens Police Department requested independent investigations and by design, this process intentionally removes the Palm Beach Gardens PD from receiving updates and information on the investigations.

Investigations such as these are confidential and it is vitally important to obtain all of the evidence during this initial phase. These investigations can take months, depending on where the evidence leads.

Our office is committed to transparency and we have shared important information about this investigation with the family of Corey Jones and their attorneys. We would like to provide the community with as much information as possible, but prosecutors are forbidden by state and national ethics rules to speak freely about ongoing investigations, such as this one. We are only allowed to provide some basic uncontroverted facts, or else it may jeopardize the investigation and any potential future prosecution.

We take this investigation very seriously and as such, we cannot afford to rush, cut corners or appear to be partial. Our responsibility is to seek justice, our loyalty is to the community, and our commitment is to the truth.

Here are some of the facts that we are ethically allowed to release:

Officer Raja was on duty in an unmarked van.

Officer Raja was not in uniform.

Six shots were fired from the officer’s gun and 6 casings were recovered.

Corey Jones was shot three times.

Corey Jones’s firearm (.380 caliber) was found on scene. It was not fired.

We have spoken to Corey Jones’s family about these facts and have had ongoing discussions with community leaders to assure them of the independence, fairness and thoroughness of our investigation.

Aronberg concluded by saying, 'I hear you. And I thank you for hearing me."

Raul Alvarez, father of Aldo Alvarez, shot nine times by a PBSO deputy in 2013 #CoreyJones pic.twitter.com/3jBcO4dqAk — Joshua Chavers (@JoshuaChavers) October 28, 2015

Pastor leading prayer before the start of #CoreyJones rally at State Attorney's office in West Palm Beach pic.twitter.com/CqSyJwhQQo — Joshua Chavers (@JoshuaChavers) October 28, 2015

"It is okay to support law enforcement and criticize law enforcement." #CoreyJones @WPTV pic.twitter.com/Th42P2bIdR — Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) October 28, 2015

Retired judge Rogers turns to State Attorney: “We don’t trust you, Mr. Aronberg. We don’t like you” #CoreyJones pic.twitter.com/hhzV1mjrtK — Joshua Chavers (@JoshuaChavers) October 28, 2015

"The world is watching Palm Beach County. The world is watching what we do" #CoreyJones speaker says @WPTV pic.twitter.com/5L5yx0LXyH — Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) October 28, 2015

Grandfather of #CoreyJones: "This is what we want: We want the one who did the injustice to be corrected." pic.twitter.com/NcJaQbKq0b — Joshua Chavers (@JoshuaChavers) October 28, 2015

