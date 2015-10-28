Palm Beach Co. State Attorney Dave Aronberg speaks at Corey Jone - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Palm Beach Co. State Attorney Dave Aronberg speaks at Corey Jones rally; no special prosecutor



    •   

Palm Beach County State Attorney Dave Aronberg was among a number of speakers who addressed a crowd at a rally for Corey Jones in West Palm Beach Wednesday afternoon.

He told FOX 29's Brian Entin he won't call a special prosecutor, but said three independent agencies are investigating the death.

Aronberg's answer to Entin was in response to a request for a special prosecutor by retired Palm Beach County Judge Edward Rodgers.

Aronberg read the following statement to the crowd:

The tragic death of Corey Jones is currently being investigated by three independent agencies: The State Attorney’s Office, the Palm Beach County’s Sheriff’s Office (PBSO) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).  The State Attorney’s Office has been in continued communication and cooperation with the other investigating agencies, including the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE).  Approximately an hour after the shooting, the Palm Beach Gardens Police Department requested independent investigations and by design, this process intentionally removes the Palm Beach Gardens PD from receiving updates and information on the investigations. 

Investigations such as these are confidential and it is vitally important to obtain all of the evidence during this initial phase.  These investigations can take months, depending on where the evidence leads.  

Our office is committed to transparency and we have shared important information about this investigation with the family of Corey Jones and their attorneys.  We would like to provide the community with as much information as possible, but prosecutors are forbidden by state and national ethics rules to speak freely about ongoing investigations, such as this one.  We are only allowed to provide some basic uncontroverted facts, or else it may jeopardize the investigation and any potential future prosecution.    

We take this investigation very seriously and as such, we cannot afford to rush, cut corners or appear to be partial.  Our responsibility is to seek justice, our loyalty is to the community, and our commitment is to the truth. 

Here are some of the facts that we are ethically allowed to release:

  • Officer Raja was on duty in an unmarked van.
  • Officer Raja was not in uniform.
  • Six shots were fired from the officer’s gun and 6 casings were recovered.
  • Corey Jones was shot three times.
  • Corey Jones’s firearm (.380 caliber) was found on scene.  It was not fired. 

We have spoken to Corey Jones’s family about these facts and have had ongoing discussions with community leaders to assure them of the independence, fairness and thoroughness of our investigation. 

Aronberg concluded by saying, 'I hear you. And I thank you for hearing me."

