People flock to see rare bird called variegated flycatcher at Evergreen Cemetery in Fort Lauderdale

(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...
FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.
(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Sentosa Island, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Singapore.
President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."
FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) - Bird watchers are flocking to a Fort Lauderdale cemetery to see a South American bird that is rarely seen in the United States. The variegated flycatcher has been hanging out at Evergreen Cemetery.
The bird has a brown back with streaks in front on its pale-yellow belly and has tail-feathers with reddish-brown edges. The bird looks as if it's wearing a mask. The birds rarely leave South America.
Ever since the bird was first spotted at the cemetery hundreds of people have been showing up knowing they don't have to go to South America to see the rare bird.
The Sun Sentinel reports online message boards have been lighting up with comments since the bird was spotted. Lucie Bruce and Nick Cooney told the newspaper they flew in from Texas after reading about the bird. Bruce says the flycatcher is number 824 on her list.
