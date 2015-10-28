Florida Governor Rick Scott honors Indian River Co. Sheriff's Of - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Florida Governor Rick Scott honors Indian River Co. Sheriff's Office Deputy Justin Moskowitz

Florida Governor Rick Scott has honored a Treasure Coast deputy for heroism.

At a Cabinet meeting Tuesday the governor singled out Indian River County Deputy Justin Moskowitz and awarded him the Medal of Heroism.

The governor's office gave this account of his bravery on the night of January 21, 2013:

On January 21, 2013, Deputy Moskowitz responded to a report of domestic violence in Vero Beach. While interviewing the victim and witness, Deputy Moskowitz saw the suspect returning to the residence on foot with a gun in hand. The suspect did not comply with orders to drop the weapon, and instead raised it to shoot. Deputy Moskowitz was given no other option than to discharge his firearm to protect himself, the witness, the victim, and her mother and two children inside the home. The suspect was arrested, and a subsequent investigation revealed he was carrying a loaded shotgun, a backpack with multiple rounds of ammunition, and had a history of violence. Thanks to the quick action of Deputy Moskowitz, many lives were saved that night.


“Deputy Moskowitz, and his fellow law enforcement officers, do not hesitate to put their lives on the line to protect our families and communities. Florida is proud to be home to so many law enforcement heroes like Deputy Moskowitz and I am honored to present him with the Medal of Heroism today,” Gov. Scott said in a news release.

