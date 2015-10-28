3 of America's Most Haunted Hotels - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

3 of America's Most Haunted Hotels

There’s a haunting presence when you walk in that leaves you with an eerie feeling. You’re not alone. Thousands of people say they’ve been haunted at some of the most notorious hotels around the country.The List’s Jimmy Rhoades with the top haunted hotels in America on the Hit List!

The Hermosa Inn - Phoenix, AZ

The original owner haunts the small inn tucked away in central Phoenix.  One maid quit because she saw a cowboy in the mirror on more than one occasion, but when she turned around, no one was there. Lights are known to flicker and wine bottles have dropped off of countertops for no apparent reason.

Hotel del Coronado - Coronado, CA

Kate Morgan died of mysterious circumstances back in 1892. Since then, there have been ghost sightings and other paranormal activities like inexplicable breezes and unexplainable noises.

The Stanley Hotel - Estes Park, CO

The hotel is so frightening that it inspired Steven King’s “The Shining.” Ghost hunters have paid multiple visits to the property and they all agree that something is happening inside the hotel.

Have you ever had a paranormal experience? Tell us about it in the comments below.

