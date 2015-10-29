University of Miami suspends DL Michael Wyche after battery arrest

Wednesday, June 13 2018 2:37 AM EDT2018-06-13 06:37:15 GMT
Thursday, June 14 2018 11:42 AM EDT2018-06-14 15:42:47 GMT
(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...
FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.
Tuesday, June 12 2018 3:58 AM EDT2018-06-12 07:58:53 GMT
Wednesday, June 13 2018 2:21 AM EDT2018-06-13 06:21:05 GMT
(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Sentosa Island, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Singapore.
President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."
President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."
CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) -- Miami reserve defensive tackle Michael Wyche has been suspended indefinitely from the football team after being charged with battery in what police said was a domestic violence incident.
He was booked into jail at 4:50 a.m. Wednesday -- his 23rd birthday -- and being held on $1,500 bond, with court records showing his arraignment is currently scheduled for Nov. 18. Wyche was also ordered to stay away from the alleged victim.
The 6-foot-4, 345-pound Wyche appeared in four games for Miami this season. He did not play in any of the last three Hurricane games. He did not have an attorney and was being assigned a public defender, according to court records.
Miami plays Saturday at No. 22 Duke, the first game for interim coach Larry Scott.
Copyright 2015 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.