Senator Marco Rubio should show up or resign, Sun Sentinel says

IHOP's Twitter bio was changed to "Burgers so burgerin’ good, we changed our name to IHOb. For burgers." And the burger chains started making fun of them.

IHOP's Twitter bio was changed to "Burgers so burgerin’ good, we changed our name to IHOb. For burgers." And the burger chains started making fun of them.

President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.

FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.

(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...

(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...

Biscayne Park Police Chief Raimundo Atesiano, as well as officers Charlie Dayoub and Raul Fernandez, were indicted by federal officials for "conspiracy to violate civil rights under color of law."

Biscayne Park Police Chief Raimundo Atesiano, as well as officers Charlie Dayoub and Raul Fernandez, were indicted by federal officials for "conspiracy to violate civil rights under color of law."

Ex-law enforcement officials allegedly arrested a teen for a crime he didn't commit in order to keep a perfect record for burglary cases. (Source: Raycom Media, file)

Ex-law enforcement officials allegedly arrested a teen for a crime he didn't commit in order to keep a perfect record for burglary cases. (Source: Raycom Media, file)

(CNN) -- Marco Rubio should resign from the U.S. Senate and stop "ripping off" the people of Florida, according to the Fort Lauderdale Sun Sentinel newspaper editorial board.

"By choosing to stay in the Senate and get the publicity, perks and pay that go with the position --- without doing the work --- you are taking advantage of us," the paper wrote in an editorial published Tuesday. "Your job is to represent Floridians in the Senate. Either do your job, Sen. Rubio, or resign it."

The Sun Sentinel -- which endorsed Rubio in 2010 -- said the senator is being paid $174,000 with taxpayer money to do a job he is not doing, while he is criticizing others for doing the same thing.

"Two weeks ago, you took to the Senate floor to excoriate federal workers at the Department of Veterans Affairs for failing to do their jobs. You said, 'there is really no other job in the country where if you don't do your job, you don't get fired,'" the paper added. "With the exception of your job, right?"

The Sun Sentinel also pointed to fellow Sens. Rand Paul of Kentucky and Bernie Sanders of Vermont, who both are also running for president and reportedly missed just a fraction of the votes Rubio did. Rubio missed roughly one third of Senate votes this year.

Paul, speaking to CNN's Jake Tapper on "The Lead" Wednesday, subtly knocked Rubio's voting record, though he didn't refer to the Florida senator by name.

"I take my voting record very, very seriously, and I've made 99% of the votes," Paul said.

CNN has reached out to Rubio's campaign for comment on the editorial.

Rubio told CNN Sunday that he's missed past votes because he's campaigning, but the editorial board said that's an insufficient excuse.

"Sorry, senator, but Floridians sent you to Washington to do a job. We've got serious problems with clogged highways, eroding beaches, flat Social Security checks and people who want to shut down the government," the paper wrote. "If you hate your job, senator, follow the honorable lead of House Speaker John Boehner and resign it."

The-CNN-Wire