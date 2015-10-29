Belle Glade Chamber of Commerce gives distinguished award to dep - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Belle Glade Chamber of Commerce gives distinguished award to deputy

  • Fox 29 Daily HeadlinesMore>>

  • Ex-chief, officers allegedly framed teen for burglaries in FL

    Ex-chief, officers allegedly framed teen for burglaries in FL

    Thursday, June 14 2018 1:46 PM EDT2018-06-14 17:46:03 GMT
    Thursday, June 14 2018 1:46 PM EDT2018-06-14 17:46:03 GMT
    Ex-law enforcement officials allegedly arrested a teen for a crime he didn't commit in order to keep a perfect record for burglary cases. (Source: Raycom Media, file)Ex-law enforcement officials allegedly arrested a teen for a crime he didn't commit in order to keep a perfect record for burglary cases. (Source: Raycom Media, file)

    Biscayne Park Police Chief Raimundo Atesiano, as well as officers Charlie Dayoub and Raul Fernandez, were indicted by federal officials for "conspiracy to violate civil rights under color of law."

    More >>

    Biscayne Park Police Chief Raimundo Atesiano, as well as officers Charlie Dayoub and Raul Fernandez, were indicted by federal officials for "conspiracy to violate civil rights under color of law."

    More >>

  • North American trio beats Morocco to host 2026 World Cup

    North American trio beats Morocco to host 2026 World Cup

    Wednesday, June 13 2018 2:37 AM EDT2018-06-13 06:37:15 GMT
    Thursday, June 14 2018 11:42 AM EDT2018-06-14 15:42:47 GMT
    (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...

    FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.

    More >>

    FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.

    More >>

  • Trump sees 'new future' for North Korea, but path unclear

    Trump sees 'new future' for North Korea, but path unclear

    Tuesday, June 12 2018 3:58 AM EDT2018-06-12 07:58:53 GMT
    Wednesday, June 13 2018 2:21 AM EDT2018-06-13 06:21:05 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Sentosa Island, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Singapore.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Sentosa Island, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Singapore.

    President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

    More >>

    President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula." 

    More >>
    •   

If you ask Deputy Lee Sutterfield how many kids she has-- be prepared for the answer, it's 300 kids.

She oversees the Explorers program, a leadership program for kids in the Glades. For years, she has made such an impact on young lives, that many of the kids have grown up to lead productive lives.

"It's a rotating door. They come in, I watch them grow up, they come back they let me know what they are doing in their lives."

It's no surprise the deputy was awarded the Citizen Of The Year Award by the Belle Glade Chamber of Commerce. "This is such an honor and I am truly appreciative."

She also checks up the retirement community, just in case they need something.

The deputy is passing on to others what she learned from her mother and her father who was a pastor.

Deputy Sutterfield said, "He was a very caring and he would see people in need, maybe they didn't have a place to stay, they didn't have food, so our doors were always open."

Helping people of all ages.

"caring, giving back to the community. I want them to know someone cares for them," said the deputy.

The deputy also organizes community outreach for the Explorers to do. They include Back To School supplies and food the needy during the holidays.

Copyright 2015 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.