Jupiter IV hydration treatment center offering 'quick fix' to dehydration, fatigue

IHOP's Twitter bio was changed to "Burgers so burgerin’ good, we changed our name to IHOb. For burgers." And the burger chains started making fun of them.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters Kudlow was in good condition and "doing well."

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). Inn this June 6, 2018, photo, Senior White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow speaks during a briefing at the White House in Washington.

President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.

(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...

Biscayne Park Police Chief Raimundo Atesiano, as well as officers Charlie Dayoub and Raul Fernandez, were indicted by federal officials for "conspiracy to violate civil rights under color of law."

Ex-law enforcement officials allegedly arrested a teen for a crime he didn't commit in order to keep a perfect record for burglary cases. (Source: Raycom Media, file)

JUPITER, Fla. - There's a new place to go to get fast help for hangovers and other ailments.

It's called RevitalIV, located off Indiantown Road.

Kelly Wilson visited the business for the first time on Wednesday.

"As a busy mom of two, I'm in today to boost my immune system," Kelly says.

Along with getting IV fluids pumped into her body, she also got a boost of B12 vitamins.

"I was tired. I needed energy late in the day. In the afternoon I get tired," she says.

Places like RevitalIV started popping up years ago in big cities and college towns, touting a quick fix for hangovers.

But the founder of RevitalIV, Dr. Matteo Rosselli, says it's not just for people who are recovering from a night of drinking.

"If you're having morning sickness-- if you're pregnant-- before you'd have to go to the emergency room, wait three hours and get an IV. Now, you come here, you're done in an hour and you feel better," Dr. Rosselli says.

His business opened in September, and since then says he's had everyone from soccer moms to professional athletes at RevitalIV.

"A lot of people are not feeling well, a lot of people are going on trips and they're upset that they're not feeling well. So they come in over the next week and week and a half and get a few IVs to make their immune system feel better," Dr. Rosselli says.

Local emergency room Dr. Scott McFarland says there are few risks with the procedure, whether you get it at a hospital or at a place like RevitalIV.

"Emergency medicine is expensive. I like cost-effective treatment, and outpatient treatment is a great concept," Dr. McFarland says.

He suggests people with kidney problems or heart disease to avoid these types of places, though.

He adds that those people who have never been stuck with a needle before skip the IV wellness centers, too.

"I would probably recommend oral re-hydration. The only reason to get intravenous hydration is if you can't drink. You are so nauseated and so depleted that your stomach isn't functioning properly," Dr. McFarland says.

Copyright 2015 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.