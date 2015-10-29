Dedicated bike lanes considered for Flagler Drive

IHOP's Twitter bio was changed to "Burgers so burgerin’ good, we changed our name to IHOb. For burgers." And the burger chains started making fun of them.

President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.

(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...

Biscayne Park Police Chief Raimundo Atesiano, as well as officers Charlie Dayoub and Raul Fernandez, were indicted by federal officials for "conspiracy to violate civil rights under color of law."

Ex-law enforcement officials allegedly arrested a teen for a crime he didn't commit in order to keep a perfect record for burglary cases. (Source: Raycom Media, file)

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- West Palm Beach could soon do something that's never been done before when it comes to bike riding. Mayor Jeri Muoio wants to close off a lane used by cars and make it just for bicyclists . The Mayor came up with the idea after a recent trip to Copenhagen where she studied ideas to make cities more livable, walkable and bike-able.

Local cyclist and owner of the Bicyclery , Tom Rassiga says the idea is a good beggining. "You've got to start somewhere and I think it's a great start. It's a very small section that would service very few people, but it's a start."

The city is exploring the idea of making a stretch of Flagler Drive the first roadway downtown to have separate bike-only lanes.

"We're in a unique opportunity where we can cycle year round for the most part," Rassiga said. "If there was the ability to do that I think a lot more people would."

According to the city, Flagler Drive from Lakeview Avenue to Banyan Boulevard would be redesigned down to two driving lanes. One northbound lane and one southbound lane. The rest of the space would be dedicated to cyclists.

Not everyone is on board with the potential change.

"It would be kind of tight," said local driver Allen Morin. "I don't know how that would work actually. You need to have something for the bikers to go in, but I mean during season it gets kind of crazy here. So that would be kind of scary actually. Having less travel lanes, you're going to have people with cars that are going to be kind of congested with bicyclists."

For local bicyclists like Rassiga, congestion is the least of his worries.

"Multiple accidents, been cut off by cars, stuff thrown at me by vehicles, people in cars yelled at to get on the sidewalk, you name it I've had it," Rassiga said laughing.

Traffic engineers are hoping to have preliminary research completed by the end of the year.

