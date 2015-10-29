St. Lucie County residents opposing proposed Compost USA biosolid composting plant

IHOP's Twitter bio was changed to "Burgers so burgerin’ good, we changed our name to IHOb. For burgers." And the burger chains started making fun of them.

IHOP's Twitter bio was changed to "Burgers so burgerin’ good, we changed our name to IHOb. For burgers." And the burger chains started making fun of them.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters Kudlow was in good condition and "doing well."

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters Kudlow was in good condition and "doing well."

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). Inn this June 6, 2018, photo, Senior White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow speaks during a briefing at the White House in Washington.

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). Inn this June 6, 2018, photo, Senior White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow speaks during a briefing at the White House in Washington.

President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.

FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.

(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...

(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...

Biscayne Park Police Chief Raimundo Atesiano, as well as officers Charlie Dayoub and Raul Fernandez, were indicted by federal officials for "conspiracy to violate civil rights under color of law."

Biscayne Park Police Chief Raimundo Atesiano, as well as officers Charlie Dayoub and Raul Fernandez, were indicted by federal officials for "conspiracy to violate civil rights under color of law."

Ex-law enforcement officials allegedly arrested a teen for a crime he didn't commit in order to keep a perfect record for burglary cases. (Source: Raycom Media, file)

Ex-law enforcement officials allegedly arrested a teen for a crime he didn't commit in order to keep a perfect record for burglary cases. (Source: Raycom Media, file)

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. -- Some St. Lucie County residents are gearing up to fight a proposed compost plant that could move in to western St. Lucie County.

The proposed site is located at the Becker Groves property on Shinn Rd.

The compost plant would break down biosolids, such as human waste, into fertilizer.

Hundreds of residents are concerned about the smells that the wind could carry to their neighborhoods several miles away, as well as the impact on their property values and the environment.

Now, many are planning protests and signing petitions.

The county has paid to complete a health impact study, which county leaders say showed there was minimal negative health impacts. That study, however, they say lacked information about the impact to the local environment.

The waste that would come to that compost plant would be approximately 98% free of pathogens. However, there is worry that the waste could potentially run off into nearby canals that ultimately feed into Ten Mile Creek and the St. Lucie Estuary.

Now, environmental impact studies are underway to make sure the plant wouldn't cause harm to the estuary and nearby agricultural farms.

PGA Village resident, Laurene McEneny, says her neighbors have have held meetings about the proposed plant.

"I feel that it's not good for PGA and I don't feel it's good for the surrounding areas," McEneny said. "I think everybody worries about their property value."

Compost USA has a similar plant in Sumter County, Florida. McEneny said she drove to that location over the summer to see what could be coming to St. Lucie County.

"My first reaction was it smells like a pig farm. The reason I say that is my parents owned a commercial pig farm when I was younger. I said to my husband, who has no sense of smell, this smells like a pig farm," McEneny said.

She says she also talked to a business owner several miles of that property in Sumter county to get an idea of what the smell could be miles away. "He looked up and he said 'it stinks'. We said 'that's what we came to find out'," McEneny said.

County leaders say the smell wasn't bad off property, in their opinion.

They also say there would be little economic impact by having a compost plant in the county, but it could help keep some waste out of the landfills.

The county planning department hopes to have all environment impact studies completed before December 3.

That's when county commissioners are holding a special meeting to discuss the proposed plant, take public comments, and hopefully come to a final decision.

St. Lucie County residents are planning a protest at the next commission meeting on November 3 at 5 p.m. outside the commission building.



Copyright 2015 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.