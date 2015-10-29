Police look for shooters who caused lockdown at Palm Beach State - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Police look for shooters who caused lockdown at Palm Beach State College

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. - UPDATE

Palm Beach Gardens police spokeswoman Ellen Lovejoy said Thursday that Anthony Bennett Mattys, 19, was arrested in connection with a shooting near Palm Beach State College.

Mattys is charged with having a concealed weapon and aggravated battery on a person using a concealed weapon.

EARLIER STORY

Palm Beach Gardens police are searching for a man and woman who they believe were involved in a shooting just a couple hundred yards from Palm Beach State College.

Shortly before 9 p.m. police were called out to the parking lot of Holy Smokes BBQ off PGA Boulevard. When they arrived, they learned there had been an altercation between two men.

The victim was hit in the head with a rifle and as a result the gun had fired. No one was hit by the gun fire.

Police said the armed suspect was wearing a tie-dye shirt when he ran from the scene. They also believe a woman wearing a maroon halter top was involved.

Officers and detectives searched the bushes near an office building next to the Holy Smokes BBQ possibly looking for a shell casing. PBSO eagle chopper assisted in the area and canine units were also on scene.

A witness who called 911 says the two men were fighting over a girlfriend. He says he tried to break up the fight.

"It looked like the kid was In a costume so I wasn't sure if like the big gun that he had was even real and when I heard the sound it didn't even sound like a gun shot," said Frank Mahle.

Mahle says the man with the tie-dye shirt had the rifle tucked into the back of his pants.

At 8:55 p.m., students at Palm Beach State College received a text alert warning them the school was placed on lockdown. Shortly after suspect information was also released, the lockdown was lifted.

