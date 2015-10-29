Chris Bosh returns, Miami Heat top Charlotte Hornets 104-94 in season opener

IHOP's Twitter bio was changed to "Burgers so burgerin’ good, we changed our name to IHOb. For burgers." And the burger chains started making fun of them.

IHOP's Twitter bio was changed to "Burgers so burgerin’ good, we changed our name to IHOb. For burgers." And the burger chains started making fun of them.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters Kudlow was in good condition and "doing well."

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters Kudlow was in good condition and "doing well."

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). Inn this June 6, 2018, photo, Senior White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow speaks during a briefing at the White House in Washington.

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). Inn this June 6, 2018, photo, Senior White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow speaks during a briefing at the White House in Washington.

President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.

FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.

(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...

(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...

Biscayne Park Police Chief Raimundo Atesiano, as well as officers Charlie Dayoub and Raul Fernandez, were indicted by federal officials for "conspiracy to violate civil rights under color of law."

Biscayne Park Police Chief Raimundo Atesiano, as well as officers Charlie Dayoub and Raul Fernandez, were indicted by federal officials for "conspiracy to violate civil rights under color of law."

Ex-law enforcement officials allegedly arrested a teen for a crime he didn't commit in order to keep a perfect record for burglary cases. (Source: Raycom Media, file)

Ex-law enforcement officials allegedly arrested a teen for a crime he didn't commit in order to keep a perfect record for burglary cases. (Source: Raycom Media, file)

MIAMI (AP) -- Throughout the preseason, the Miami Heat kept being questioned about whether they had enough 3-point shooting.

The answer, on opening night, was a resounding yes.

Chris Bosh scored 21 points in his return after being forced to the sideline last February because of a blood clot and pneumonia, the Heat took control with a 26-6 run fueled mostly by reserves in the second quarter and held on late to beat the Charlotte Hornets 104-94 in the season opener for both teams on Wednesday night.

Dwyane Wade scored 20 points, Gerald Green added 19 off the bench and Luol Deng scored 13 for Miami.

Charlotte cut a 20-point deficit to five in the final minute, but Deng's 3-pointer with 38.8 seconds left helped seal the win and cap a 12-for-20 night for Miami from behind the arc.

The Heat had 47 games last season with 20 3-point tries or more - and none of those games saw Miami as good from long range as it was Wednesday.

Al Jefferson scored all of his 17 points in the first half for Charlotte, which cut a 20-point second-half deficit to five in the final minute. Kemba Walker led the Hornets with 19 points, Jeremy Lin scored 17 and Marvin Williams had 10 points and 10 rebounds for the Hornets.

Bosh said the game would carry no extra significance for him after his health scare, saying it was a thing of the past. He was his typically animated self, gesturing to fans as Miami was in control in the fourth quarter and addressed the sellout crowd shortly before tip-off to thank them for their prayers and support during his absence.

"It's been awhile, huh?" Bosh said, prompting the fans to roar.

It was the first time Bosh, Wade, Deng, Goran Dragic and Hassan Whiteside - the lineup assembled for Miami's playoff push last February - played together in a game that counted.

But throughout the preseason, the Heat second unit has been all the rage, and it showed why.

Down 35-28 midway through the second quarter, the Heat went up 54-41 after a barrage of 3-pointers - rookie Justise Winslow got his first NBA points on a 3 and a dunk to start the big run, then Bosh connected from beyond the arc and Green made back-to-back 3s to push Miami to what was then its biggest lead.

TIP-INS

Hornets: Jefferson topped 17 first-half points only twice last season, scoring 18 before halftime on Dec. 17 and Dec. 22. ... The Hornets' first timeout of the season paid immediate dividends: They turned an 8-2 deficit into a 10-8 lead out of that stoppage.

Heat: Miami is now 14-0 at home against Charlotte, including playoffs, since Jan 2, 2010. ... Wade passed Isiah Thomas for No. 53 on the NBA's all-time scoring list when he made a free throw with 8:26 left in the third quarter. Thomas scored 18,822 points in his Hall of Fame career. ... The win was the 200th home regular-season victory for Heat coach Erik Spoelstra (200-80).

STOUDEMIRE OUT

Heat F Amare Stoudemire was held out of the game, part of what the team is calling "rehabilitative recovery" to preserve his knees. Stoudemire says he expects to play Friday when Miami makes its only trip to Cleveland this season. "We're being cautious about the way I approach the game, and making sure I'm healthy for big games and playoffs," Stoudemire said.

NEW FACES

Lin, Nic Batum Frank Kaminsky and Spencer Hawes made their first official appearances for Charlotte. Winslow and Green became the 218th and 219th players to get into a game for the Heat.

UP NEXT

Hornets: Visit Atlanta on Friday.

Heat: Visit Cleveland on Friday.