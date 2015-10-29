3 men sought after Stuart man shot, kidnapped and left in Port St. Lucie

Wednesday, June 13 2018 2:37 AM EDT2018-06-13 06:37:15 GMT
Thursday, June 14 2018 11:42 AM EDT2018-06-14 15:42:47 GMT
(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...
FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.
Tuesday, June 12 2018 3:58 AM EDT2018-06-12 07:58:53 GMT
Wednesday, June 13 2018 2:21 AM EDT2018-06-13 06:21:05 GMT
(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Sentosa Island, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Singapore.
President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."
Three people are wanted for kidnapping a Stuart man, driving him to Port St. Lucie, shooting him in the head and leaving him on the side of the road, according to Port St. Lucie police.
Joseph Kiefer, 26, was found yelling for help near McCarty and Newell roads on Saturday, Oct. 24 by a woman walking her dog. Two men in a pickup then appeared and called 911.
Police said Thursday that Kiefer was robbed and stripped of his clothes. The bullet fired at his head traveled around his skull and through his cheek.
After treatment he was released from Lawnwood Regional Medical Center.
Kiefer was unable to give police a complete description of the gunmen and could only describe them as three black men who kidnapped him from outside his home. It's believed they were driving a gray 4-door sedan.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Port St. Lucie Police Department at 772.871.5001 or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-800-273 TIPS.
