Man lives in his car to raise awareness of homelessness

IHOP's Twitter bio was changed to "Burgers so burgerin’ good, we changed our name to IHOb. For burgers." And the burger chains started making fun of them.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters Kudlow was in good condition and "doing well."

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). Inn this June 6, 2018, photo, Senior White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow speaks during a briefing at the White House in Washington.

President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.

(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...

Biscayne Park Police Chief Raimundo Atesiano, as well as officers Charlie Dayoub and Raul Fernandez, were indicted by federal officials for "conspiracy to violate civil rights under color of law."

Ex-law enforcement officials allegedly arrested a teen for a crime he didn't commit in order to keep a perfect record for burglary cases. (Source: Raycom Media, file)

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. - Tomas Boiton wants to make a difference as a board member for "Family Promise of North/Central Palm Beach County."

The organization helps homeless families. Instead of just talking about the homeless problem, Tomas is temporarily living it.

To raise awareness of he's left the comforts of his home and is sleeping in his car with his two dogs, Delilah and Lucky.

"Oftentimes people think of homelessness as a person who is very destitute on the street but often it only takes an accident that a father might have at work or a single mother that becomes unemployed that they cannot afford rent anymore," Boiton says.

Rhonda Clinton, the organization's executive director, says the number of homeless families in the county is on the rise, especially children.

"You would never believe how many homeless children alone are in Palm Beach County. The most recent count for 2,000 just in the public school system alone. And these are families that are willing to be counted," Clinton said.

Rhonda hopes Tomas' new living arrangements will put him in the spotlight and bring help to the problem.

"Our basic needs really are a constant recruitment of new congregations of all faiths, because that's where the families will sleep for a week at a time," she added.

Tomas will be spending three days living in his car.

More information:

Family Promise of North Central Palm Beach County

561-318-8864





