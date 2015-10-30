Man lives in his car to raise awareness of homelessness - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Man lives in his car to raise awareness of homelessness

picture by FAMILY PROMISE OF NORTH/CENTRAL PALM BEACH COUNTY picture by FAMILY PROMISE OF NORTH/CENTRAL PALM BEACH COUNTY

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. - Tomas Boiton wants to make a difference as a board member for "Family Promise of North/Central Palm Beach County."  

The organization helps homeless families. Instead of just talking about the homeless problem, Tomas is temporarily living it.

To raise awareness of he's left  the comforts of his home and is sleeping in his car with his two dogs, Delilah and Lucky. 

"Oftentimes people think of homelessness as a person who is very destitute on the street but often it only takes an accident that a father might have at work or a single mother that becomes unemployed that they cannot afford rent anymore," Boiton says.

Rhonda Clinton, the organization's executive director, says the number of homeless families in the county is on the rise, especially children.

"You would never believe how many homeless children alone are in Palm Beach County. The most recent count for 2,000 just in the public school system alone. And these are families that are willing to be counted," Clinton said.

Rhonda hopes Tomas' new living arrangements will put him in the spotlight and bring help to the problem.  

"Our basic needs really are a constant recruitment of new congregations of all faiths, because that's where the families will sleep for a week at a time," she added.

Tomas will be spending three days living in his car.

More information: 

Family Promise of North Central Palm Beach County 
561-318-8864

 
 

