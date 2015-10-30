Stolen baby alligator back at Busch Wildlife Sanctuary in Jupiter

Wednesday, June 13 2018 2:37 AM EDT2018-06-13 06:37:15 GMT
(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...
FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.
(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Sentosa Island, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Singapore.
President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."
A baby alligator stolen from the Busch Wildlife Sanctuary on Tuesday has been retrieved and returned to the sanctuary in Jupiter.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission recovered the gator Thursday afternoon. It was placed back in the cage it was stolen from and is safe and sound.
David Hitzig, Executive Director of the Busch Wildlife Sanctuary says someone cut a hole through the gator's cage and stole it. The week before four turtles were also stolen in the same way. The turtles were recovered.
Charges are pending in the investigation.
"This is a protective species. It takes special licensing to have these animals but to steal an animal like this, who knows what the intention was, who knows what the fate of this animal may have been had the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission not been able to recover it and get it back into safe hands," said Hitzig.
No arrests have been made as of yet.
