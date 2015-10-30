One dead in suburban West Palm Beach shooting; arrest made

Wednesday, June 13 2018 2:37 AM EDT2018-06-13 06:37:15 GMT
Thursday, June 14 2018 11:42 AM EDT2018-06-14 15:42:47 GMT
(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...
FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.
Tuesday, June 12 2018 3:58 AM EDT2018-06-12 07:58:53 GMT
Wednesday, June 13 2018 2:21 AM EDT2018-06-13 06:21:05 GMT
(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Sentosa Island, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Singapore.
President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."
President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."
SUBURBAN WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - UPDATE: Deputies have arrested 24-year-old Deandre Taylor in connection with a deadly shooting in the 4700 block of Orleans Court Thursday night, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.
He's facing a charge of second-degree murder with a firearm, the sheriff's office said.
Taylor is expected to make a court appearance Friday.
EARLIER:
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly shooting that occurred Thursday night in suburban West Palm Beach.
PBSO deputies were dispatched to a suspicious incident in the 4700 block of Orleans Court around 9:30 p.m. This area is just west of Military Trail and south of Belvedere Road.
Upon arrival, deputies found the victim had been shot by another man. Investigators said the two men may have known each other.
Detectives are interviewing nearby residents and anyone who may have information about the shooting.