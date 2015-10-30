FPL meets with residents plagued with outages

IHOP's Twitter bio was changed to "Burgers so burgerin’ good, we changed our name to IHOb. For burgers." And the burger chains started making fun of them.

IHOP's Twitter bio was changed to "Burgers so burgerin’ good, we changed our name to IHOb. For burgers." And the burger chains started making fun of them.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters Kudlow was in good condition and "doing well."

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters Kudlow was in good condition and "doing well."

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). Inn this June 6, 2018, photo, Senior White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow speaks during a briefing at the White House in Washington.

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). Inn this June 6, 2018, photo, Senior White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow speaks during a briefing at the White House in Washington.

President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.

FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.

(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...

(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...

Biscayne Park Police Chief Raimundo Atesiano, as well as officers Charlie Dayoub and Raul Fernandez, were indicted by federal officials for "conspiracy to violate civil rights under color of law."

Biscayne Park Police Chief Raimundo Atesiano, as well as officers Charlie Dayoub and Raul Fernandez, were indicted by federal officials for "conspiracy to violate civil rights under color of law."

Ex-law enforcement officials allegedly arrested a teen for a crime he didn't commit in order to keep a perfect record for burglary cases. (Source: Raycom Media, file)

Ex-law enforcement officials allegedly arrested a teen for a crime he didn't commit in order to keep a perfect record for burglary cases. (Source: Raycom Media, file)

LOXAHATCHEE, Fla. - People frustrated with flickers and power outages in the Acreage and Loxahatchee are demanding answers. On Thursday they put FPL in the hot seat asking representatives why this is happening.

Ken Bell lives in Loxahatchee and says he’s lost power so many times he stopped counting.

“It could last five minutes, a couple of hours, or enough to make the digital clocks go out,” Bell said.

Every time Bell calls the utility, he says representatives tell him its vegetation hitting a line or a squirrel. But after 12 years of losing his power at different times, he says he's not buying it.

“These are conditions that everybody in the United States has, and they don’t have these issues.”

The area experiencing the outages is between Southern Boulevard, County Road 809, Royal Palm Beach Boulevard and 60th Street.

Alice Lopresti lives in this area and on Thursday she showed representatives from FPL the number of times the lights flicker or an outage has affected her house. This year alone 41 times.

Outages or surges has caused thousands in damages for some; one man lost two TVs this year, another complains of spending hundreds in repairs.

More than two dozen in attendance say the meeting left them with more questions than answers. FPL says they are fixing the problems.

“Well there are a number of issues, one of them is them being proactive about the vegetation, and trimming, we are doing more trimming,” Bill Orlove, spokesman for FPL said.

The utility is making upgrades to the more than 13,000 poles in this area alone. So far they’ve replaced or reinforced more than 700 of them.

Lopresti says that is the issue needing more attention, workers have told her.

“They flat-out said, our equipment is antiquated,” Lopresti said.

At the end of the meeting FPL took names of the people in which they were told that someone would be touch with them. FPL also promised an update on the continued problems after the first three months of the year.

Copyright 2015 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.