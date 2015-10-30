IHOP offers free Scary Face Pancakes for kids on Friday, Oct. 30 - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

IHOP offers free Scary Face Pancakes for kids on Friday, Oct. 30

IHOP restaurants across Florida is offering children a free treat on Halloween eve.

Participating IHOPs will be offering kids 12 and under a free "Scary Face Pancake" from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday. The offer is limited to one per child.

The pancake comes with special Halloween toppings: glazed strawberry, whipped cream, two mini-Oreo cookies and eight pieces of candy corn. Your kids can use the toppings to decorate the pancake for Halloween any way they want to.

IHOP is giving your child a chance to make their "Scary Face Pancake" design famous.

Just share your photos with @IHOP using the hashtag #ScaryFacePancakes on Instagram, Twitter or Facebook and your son or daughter could end up on the IHOP website.

For complete details, visit www.ihop.com/scary-face-pancakes .
 

