Fake weapons will get orange paint at Moonfest

IHOP's Twitter bio was changed to "Burgers so burgerin’ good, we changed our name to IHOb. For burgers." And the burger chains started making fun of them.

Wendy's, Whataburger pile on insults for IHOP's 'IHOb' name change

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters Kudlow was in good condition and "doing well."

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). Inn this June 6, 2018, photo, Senior White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow speaks during a briefing at the White House in Washington.

President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Sentosa Island, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Singapore.

Trump sees 'new future' for North Korea, but path unclear

FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.

(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...

Biscayne Park Police Chief Raimundo Atesiano, as well as officers Charlie Dayoub and Raul Fernandez, were indicted by federal officials for "conspiracy to violate civil rights under color of law."

Ex-law enforcement officials allegedly arrested a teen for a crime he didn't commit in order to keep a perfect record for burglary cases. (Source: Raycom Media, file)

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - Following a shooting at a Halloween event in Fort Myers earlier this month, extra security measures are being put in place for West Palm Beach's Moonfest event Saturday night.

People who attend should be aware that if you bring a fake weapon, like a machete or sword, it will be marked with orange paint, denoting that it is fake.

No backpacks or large bags will be allowed at the event, and security may check handbags.

Private security and local police will be on hand to provide safety to Halloween revelers.

Road Closures

Drivers should be aware of road closures Saturday in downtown West Palm Beach for the annual Halloween event.

The party will occur from the 100 to the 500 blocks of Clematis Street from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Street closures include:

300, 400 and 500 Blocks of Clematis Street, Quadrille Boulevard between Datura Street and Banyan Boulevard starting at 10 a.m.

200 block of Clematis Street, Dixie Avenue between Datura Street and Banyan Boulevard starting at noon

Olive Avenue between Datura Street and Banyan Boulevard at noon

Narcissus Avenue between Datura Street and Banyan Bouelvard at noon

100 block of Clematis Street at noon

Lantana Avenue between Banyan Boulevard and North Clematis Street starting at 2 p.m.

An estimated 20,000 to 25,000 people are expected to attend Moonfest.

FYI Moonfest Parking Rates in all City owned and operated lots and garages are as follows: 4 P.M. - 8 P.M $5 8 P.M. - 2 A.M. $15 — MoonfestWPB (@moonfestwpb) October 22, 2015

