Try Pairing These 3 Wines with Halloween Candy

Wednesday, June 13 2018 2:37 AM EDT2018-06-13 06:37:15 GMT
Thursday, June 14 2018 11:42 AM EDT2018-06-14 15:42:47 GMT
(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...
FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.
Tuesday, June 12 2018 3:58 AM EDT2018-06-12 07:58:53 GMT
Wednesday, June 13 2018 2:21 AM EDT2018-06-13 06:21:05 GMT
(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Sentosa Island, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Singapore.
President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."
President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."
It's estimated that 94 percent of Americans will buy Halloween candy this year so it’s safe to say we’re going to be eating a lot of candy. Well how can adults wash down their sweet treats? With some vino of course! The List's Donna Ruko’s showing you wine candy pairings, because they’re What’s Trending.
Prosecco / Smarties
Prosecco naturally has a Smartie like flavor, so when you combine it with actual Smarties, you get a pairing that compliments one another and could be the most refine way to enjoy candy.
Riesling / Candy Corn
The butteriness from Candy Corn pairs well with a Riesling because they share a similar chemical to that of alcohol; smoothing out the candy corn flavor and adding to the enjoyment on the Riesling.
Pinot Noir / Peanut M&M’s
The nutty flavors from peanut M&M’s meld nicely with a Pinot Noir that features Strawberry and Cherry flavors; accentuating the fruitiness in the wine and smoothing out it’s over all flavor.