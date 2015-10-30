Steven Hildreth Jr.: Tucson, Arizona man's post thanking officers after traffic stop goes viral

Wednesday, June 13 2018 2:37 AM EDT2018-06-13 06:37:15 GMT
Thursday, June 14 2018 11:42 AM EDT2018-06-14 15:42:47 GMT
(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...
FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.
Tuesday, June 12 2018 3:58 AM EDT2018-06-12 07:58:53 GMT
Wednesday, June 13 2018 2:21 AM EDT2018-06-13 06:21:05 GMT
(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Sentosa Island, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Singapore.
President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."
President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."
TUCSON, Ariz. - An Arizona man is thanking officers after he was recently stopped for a traffic offense.
Steven Hildreth Jr. of Tucson, Ariz., said on Facebook he was driving with a headlight out when a police officer turned around and followed him.
Hildreth said he knew he would be stopped and was already preparing for the interaction.
After he was stopped, the officer asked if he had any weapons. The man responded and said he did.
In the Facebook post, Hildreth goes into details about the stop and talks about how the officer respected him even though he “is a black man wearing a hoodie and strapped.”
The officer ended up giving the man only a verbal warning for the headlight and other violations.
He ends his post with: “Maybe if you treat police officers with respect, they will do the same to you. Police officers are people, too. By far and large, most are good people and they're not out to get you. I'd like to thank those two officers and TPD in general for another professional contact.”