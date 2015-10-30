San Diego woman's Lyft ride turns into nightmare

IHOP's Twitter bio was changed to "Burgers so burgerin’ good, we changed our name to IHOb. For burgers." And the burger chains started making fun of them.

Wendy's, Whataburger pile on insults for IHOP's 'IHOb' name change

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters Kudlow was in good condition and "doing well."

Inn this June 6, 2018, photo, Senior White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow speaks during a briefing at the White House in Washington.

President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Sentosa Island, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Singapore.

Trump sees 'new future' for North Korea, but path unclear

FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018.

Biscayne Park Police Chief Raimundo Atesiano, as well as officers Charlie Dayoub and Raul Fernandez, were indicted by federal officials for "conspiracy to violate civil rights under color of law."

Ex-law enforcement officials allegedly arrested a teen for a crime he didn't commit in order to keep a perfect record for burglary cases.

CHULA VISTA, Calif. - A Southern California woman says a ride using the popular ride-hailing app Lyft ended in a heart-stopping struggle in her home.

On a September night, after drinking with friends in downtown San Diego, Erica ordered a ride.

Several minutes into the ride, while sitting in the car, she asked him to pull over. She opened the door and vomited.

She says the driver told her she'd be charged a $200 cleaning fee, but if she paid cash, it would be $100 – which she agreed to.

Near her house in Chula Vista, Calif., she got out of the vehicle.

“I jumped out of the car and said, 'I'll be right back,'” said Erica.

Moments later, she was in her bedroom, getting some cash out of a dresser.

“As I turned around, he was standing in front of me. I froze. I was shocked. It took my breath away,” said Erica.

She says the man moved toward her.

“He kept saying, ‘Just give me some love. Give me some love. It'll be free. I won't charge you,’” said Erica.

Panicked, Erica says she pushed him away and told him to get out. She says he started rubbing her waist and backside.

She says she ran, but he caught up with her at the couch in the living room.

“I was pushing him away with my legs, and then he was gone,” said Erica.

She filed a police report, and just filed a lawsuit against Lyft.

The police investigation is still ongoing.

A still anxious Erica believes the $1.50 Trust and Safety Fee charged by Lyft for background checks is worthless.

“Whatever they’re doing, it’s not working. With that charge, they're telling the customer to trust them. They shouldn't be sending out the signal to trust these people they haven’t even met face-to-face. I can’t imagine why any woman would want to use Lyft, “ said her attorney Dan Gilleon.

“I’ll never use them again. There is a sense of anger, because I trusted them,” said Erica.

A Lyft spokesperson sent 10News in San Diego this statement:

“We take all matters involving safety extremely seriously and were deeply concerned to hear about this incident. Upon receiving this report, we immediately deactivated the driver and reached out to law enforcement to offer assistance.”

A California state bill mandating fingerprint-based background checks for ride sharing companies is expected to be introduced next year.

