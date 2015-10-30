Miami Dolphins fear Wake has season-ending torn Achilles tendon

Wednesday, June 13 2018 2:37 AM EDT2018-06-13 06:37:15 GMT
Thursday, June 14 2018 11:42 AM EDT2018-06-14 15:42:47 GMT
(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...
FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.
Tuesday, June 12 2018 3:58 AM EDT2018-06-12 07:58:53 GMT
Wednesday, June 13 2018 2:21 AM EDT2018-06-13 06:21:05 GMT
(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Sentosa Island, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Singapore.
President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."
DAVIE, Fla. (AP) -- The Miami Dolphins fear defensive end Cameron Wake has a torn left Achilles tendon that will end his season. The team is awaiting MRI results to confirm the diagnosis.
Wake was to be further evaluated Friday after he was hurt in Thursday's 36-7 loss at New England.
It's possible the four-time Pro Bowl end has played his final game for Miami. Wake is 33 and under contract through 2016. But he has a cap number of $9.8 million next year, and the Dolphins could save $8.4 million in cap space by cutting him.
Wake was slowed by a hamstring injury early this year but had seven sacks and four forced fumbles in the past three games.
